Randall Cobb inactive for the Packers, Dolphins without both tackles

The Packers will be without wide receiver Randall Cobb today against the Dolphins.

The veteran wideout was declared inactive, after suffering a setback with a hamstring injury.

The Packers have been making do at wide receiver most of the season, with injuries scrambling the lineup on a regular basis.

The Packers also deactivated the following five players (one less than normal since they only have 52 on their roster): Cornerback Kevin King, quarterback Tim Boyle, cornerback Will Redmond, safety Ibraheim Campbell, and offensive tackle Alex Light.

For the Dolphins, both starting offensive tackles are out, with left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Ja’Wuan James inactive, along with left guard Ted Larsen. Tunsil and James were injured last week against the Jets.

That leaves Zach Sterup and Sam Young to start at tackle, with Jake Brendel replacing Larsen.

Also inactive for the Dolphins are quarterback Ryan Tannehill, defensive end Jonathan Woodard, tight end Durham Smythe, and defensive end Charles Harris.