Report: Raiders fear PCL tear for Martavis Bryant

Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant injured his knee in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game that the Raiders are “really concerned.”

And Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders fear Bryant has a torn his posterior cruciate ligament.

Bryant will undergo an MRI on Monday, but the Raiders hope he can avoid surgery.

Either way, though, Bryant will miss time.

Bryant made three catches for 17 yards Sunday, giving him 19 receptions for 266 yards in eight games this season.