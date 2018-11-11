Report: Saints coach Sean Payton destroyed locker room fire alarm

Getty Images

The only thing hotter than the Saints offense Sunday was apparently Saints coach Sean Payton.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton smashed a fire alarm in the visiting locker room at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals said they talked to local authorities about the damage, though it’s unclear what might come next.

“We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time,” the Bengals said in a statement to the paper. The Saints declined comment.

The alarm was going off 15 minutes before the game started, which Payton would have clearly preferred not to have been the case.

It didn’t affect their focus, as they scored touchdowns on their first five possessions en route to a 51-14 win.