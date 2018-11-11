Report: Saints will try to sign Brandon Marshall

Getty Images

The Saints’ plan to add Dez Bryant to their receiving corps hit a snag when Bryant tore his Achilles during Friday’s practice, but they may not be done making moves with veteran wideouts.

Bryant wasn’t the only receiver to work out for the team last week and they’re reportedly interested in adding another veteran to the roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will try to sign Brandon Marshall to a contract this week.

Marshall opened the season with the Seahawks and played in six games for the team before being released. Marshall had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown with Seattle.

If the Saints do sign Marshall, it would offer him a prime chance to make his first trip to the playoffs. Marshall has played for six teams since entering the league in 2006, but none of them have advanced to the postseason while Marshall was on the roster.