Rob Gronkowski won’t play on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2018, 11:46 AM EST
The Patriots will play without tight end Rob Gronkowski for the second straight week.

Gronkowski was listed as questionable due to ankle and back injuries on Friday and a report on Saturday indicated he would sit out against the Titans. That report was cast in some doubt when Gronkowski traveled with the team to Nashville, but the list of inactives that the Patriots released on Sunday morning includes Gronkowski.

In addition to sitting out against the Packers last Sunday, Gronkowski also missed Week Seven.

“It’s been more challenging, just little obstacles in the way. It’s life. You have to take them on. That’s what I’m doing,” Gronkowski said on Friday. “Just got to get back to where I need to be and just be myself when I get back, and it will all be good.”

The Patriots will have a bye next week and will kick off the final six weeks of the regular season with a visit to the Jets in Week 12.

  2. They will need him for the playoffs, let Gronk rest and keep him fresh. Gronk is always injured, but it’s moreso a factor of how physical he plays the game as opposed to being injury prone. He is more eager to catch a pass over the middle of the field and get his head ripped off more than any player I can think of.

  4. If he needs to sit for the rest of the regular season in order to be as close to full health as possible for the playoffs, that’s probably a tradeoff that most Patriots fans can live with at this point. Might feel slightly differently if the Rams beat the Chiefs and suddenly the Pats are in the catbird seat for the #1 seed, mind you.

  5. This is Robs way of saying I will never come back to soon from and injury ie concussion symptoms during last years Super Bowl to have the head coach totally erase him risking his career so the head coach can pull a ego stunt !

  7. voddyt
    Nov 11, 2018, 11:52 AM EST
    Makes no sense to put him on a plane when it was clear he wasn’t playing

    So why can’t he just travel with the team and be on the sidelines. I don’t think he’s gonna hop in his car and drive to Tennessee

  8. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:59 am
    This is Robs way of saying I will never come back to soon from and injury…
    ———————————————–
    No. This is the Pats trainers and medical staff saying that Gronk should wait until after the bye week before returning to action.

  12. What’s the big deal? The Patriots have gone to the SB without him. He’s nowhere near the player he once was!

  14. Belichick knows it’s vital to have him for the playoffs and beyond for greater success. What sense does it make to risk further injury in games they can perhaps won’t win but especially if the team has their bye next week giving Gronk two more weeks to heal as best as his body will let him. What you don’t do with players in a certain game is just as important as what you do with them. Belichick knows the score like no one before him, so I think it’s probably well planned in advance. Rest up big man, time is on your side.

  17. voddyt says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:52 am
    Makes no sense to put him on a plane when it was clear he wasn’t playing
    ——————
    Never heard of a game-time decision dude? He’s been a “maybe” and playing hurt all season.

  18. purplepride11 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:34 pm
    His new contract was highly incentive based. He must be making a ton of money for those cheesy Tide pods commercials.
    —————————————

    His contract is neither incentive based or new, the Pats added incentives to his existing deal. It’s sad when the trolls just mail it in. This isn’t a queens or dollypins guy your commenting on, Pats players merit a higher class of troll.

  19. “Makes no sense to put him on a plane when it was clear he wasn’t playing”

    All this says is he was close but the trainers / medical staff decided not to push it.

    Secondly, you do realize the Pats own their own planes and ever player gets a massively comfortable, fully reclining seat so they can lie down if they want, don’t you? Its not like they’re shoving the guy into cattle car economy.

