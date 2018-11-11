Rob Gronkowski won’t play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Patriots will play without tight end Rob Gronkowski for the second straight week.

Gronkowski was listed as questionable due to ankle and back injuries on Friday and a report on Saturday indicated he would sit out against the Titans. That report was cast in some doubt when Gronkowski traveled with the team to Nashville, but the list of inactives that the Patriots released on Sunday morning includes Gronkowski.

In addition to sitting out against the Packers last Sunday, Gronkowski also missed Week Seven.

“It’s been more challenging, just little obstacles in the way. It’s life. You have to take them on. That’s what I’m doing,” Gronkowski said on Friday. “Just got to get back to where I need to be and just be myself when I get back, and it will all be good.”

The Patriots will have a bye next week and will kick off the final six weeks of the regular season with a visit to the Jets in Week 12.