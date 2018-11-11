Ronald Darby out with knee injury

AP

The Eagles began the night short in the secondary.

The listed cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) among their inactives.

They now are without cornerback Ronald Darby.

Darby left in the third quarter with a knee injury. The Eagles announced he will not return.

Undrafted rookie free agent Chandon Sullivan has entered in place of Darby, leaving Cre’Von LeBlanc as the only reserve at the position.

Receiver Nelson Agholor briefly left with a stringer after taking a big hit from Chidobe Awuzie, but he will return.