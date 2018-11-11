Saints off to impressive start on Bengals

AP

The Saints, as you may have noticed, are pretty good at moving the ball in a variety of ways.

The Bengals, as you not have noticed, are last in the league in total defense.

That’s why the early results were #asexpected, as the Saints took the opening drive 80 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, using their typical well-rounded offense.

The Saints got the touchdown on a Drew Brees pass to Michael Thomas, but they spread it among many hands during the 15-play scoring drive.

Four different players had rushes (including backup quarterback Taysom Hill, who lowered his shoulder into a run) and there were four different receivers.