Saints pouring it on, offering tribute to Dez Bryant

AP

Dez Bryant wasn’t in New Orleans long before he was lost for the season to a torn Achilles.

But he clearly made an impact on his new teammates, who are honoring him the best way they can.

Running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram each threw up the X in the end zone, replicating Bryant’s signature celebration when they scored.

The way this game is going, there could be many more opportunities for tribute. The Saints are up 21-7 in the second quarter, finding the end zone on all three possessions.

The Bengals matched the first one, but haven’t been able to keep pace offensively, and show no signs of being able to stop Drew Brees so far (14-of-15 for 152 yards and two touchdowns).

The only downside so far for the Saints is left tackle Terron Armstead leaving the game. He went to the locker room without his pads to get a shoulder injury checked out, and his return has been deemed questionable. Veteran Jermon Bushrod has replaced him in the lineup.