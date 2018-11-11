Sam Martin to travel home with Lions after going to hospital

Getty Images

Lions punter Sam Martin never left Sunday’s loss to the Bears with an injury, but he needed medical attention after the game.

Martin left Soldier Field in an ambulance after the 34-22 Bears win came to an end and went to a local hospital to be evaluated for an undisclosed issue. The team released a statement, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, a short time later saying that Martin will be heading back to Detroit with the team on Sunday night.

“Sam Martin was taken to a nearby hospital shortly following the conclusion of the game for an injury evaluation. He will return to Detroit with the team.”

Martin stayed down on all fours after one of his punts in the third quarter, but punted once more and tried two onside kickoffs before the game was out.