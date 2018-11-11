Sammy Watkins unlikely to play for Chiefs

AP

The Chiefs are playing the Cardinals on Sunday. Which means that the Chiefs should be able to win without one of their key weapons on offense. And, in all fairness to key offensive weapon Sammy Watkins, he’s the least key of their key offensive weapons.

Primarily because they have so many key offensive weapons.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watkins is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, who are heavy underdogs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watkins has a foot problem that kept him from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. Watkins participated on a limited basis on Friday, and he received a questionable label for his availability on Sunday.

Coach Andy Reid said Friday that the current foot problem is unrelated to the one that wiped out half of Watkins’ final season in Buffalo. For his current team, the question is whether he’ll be ready to face a much more competitive team from the NFC West in eight days, when the Chiefs and Rams meet up in Mexico City.