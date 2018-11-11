Seahawks grab lead after Dante Fowler penalty extends drive

Getty Images

The Seahawks have been relying heavily on their ground game against the Rams on Sunday, but they took to the air to grab a 21-20 lead in the third quarter.

Russell Wilson threw a strike to wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the end zone and Lockett went up over Marcus Peters to reel it in for a 23-yard touchdown. The score came a couple of plays after it looked like the Seahawks drive would stall out near midfield.

Wilson threw an incompletion to David Moore on third down from the Los Angeles 41-yard-line, but Rams linebacker Dante Fowler got involved in a post-play skirmish with Rams players. Officials broke it up, but it appeared Fowler said something to referee John Hussey that Hussey found offensive because he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fowler was also called for a facemask penalty that helped the Seahawks move down the field for a touchdown in the first half. Those aren’t the kinds of contributions the Rams were hoping to get when they traded for Fowler last month.