Seahawks open up with touchdown in L.A.

AP

The Seahawks are on the board first in Los Angeles.

Seattle got the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards for a touchdown to open Sunday’s game against the Rams. Russell Wilson avoided pressure and delivered a 12-yard strike to tight end Nick Vannett in the end zone for the score.

The drive was helped by a pair of penalties on the Rams. Wilson was incomplete on a third-down pass early in the drive, but linebacker Cory Littleton was penalized for roughing the passer. A facemask penalty on Dante Fowler on the next play added 14 yards onto an 18-yard run by wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

The Rams will now get their first chance on offense with just over 11 minutes to play in the first quarter.