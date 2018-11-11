Sean McDermott: Matt Barkley brought good energy on Sunday

Getty Images

Expectations are low when you start a quarterback signed off the street a little over a week ago, but the Bills got more than anyone predicted from Matt Barkley on Sunday.

Barkley’s last start came in 2016, but he opened the game with a long completion to Robert Foster and went on to play well throughout Buffalo’s 41-10 rout of the Jets. The 41 points were a high for the season and only three points less than the Bills managed over their last five games.

Barkley, who came into the game with 18 interceptions on 266 career passes, completed 15-of-25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding turnovers. That led to praise from head coach Sean McDermott after the game.

“I had seen him practice well,” McDermott said. “The biggest thing I really appreciated about Matt is that he led the football team. He had good energy during the week. The look in his eye today was a good one. He brought good energy to our offense. He gave the receivers a chance to make plays on the ball and at the end of the day he took care of the football, which we haven’t done to this point of late. When you take care of the football, you give yourself a chance to win.”

McDermott was asked about his quarterback plans for the future, but there’s time for the Bills to make that call as they have a bye in Week 11. Josh Allen could be healthy enough to play by that point and Barkley made a compelling case for another start if he’s not.