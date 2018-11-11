Sean McVay on Cooper Kupp injury: I don’t think it’s very good

AP

The Rams won for the ninth time in 10 tries on Sunday, but they did lose a member of their offense to injury before the 36-31 win over the Seahawks was over.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp left the game after a non-contact injury to his left knee in the fourth quarter. Kupp, who missed two games with an injury to the same knee earlier this year, was grabbing at the outside of his knee when he went down.

That will lead to thoughts of a torn ACL and Rams head coach Sean McVay did nothing to dissuade such notions after the game.

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s very good,” McVay said, via J.B. Long of the Rams radio team.

Kupp had five catches for 39 yards before getting injured. He has 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns on the year.