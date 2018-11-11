Some want to make Le’Veon Bell look bad for making a good business decision

Posted by Mike Florio on November 11, 2018, 11:45 AM EST
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has made difficult business decisions that have made him the target of criticism and derision, given that his strategy has consisted of withholding services. Now that it appears that Bell will make the ultimate (and rare) business decision to skip an entire season of football, his critics are doing everything they can to make him look bad.

Unnamed sources (i.e., agents who don’t represent Bell but who would surely love to) tell Adam Schefter of ESPN that Bell’s decision to skip a season will cost him $200,000 in benefits.

“I don’t think it even enters his mind,” one of the unnamed sources (i.e., one of the agents who doesn’t represent Bell but who would surely love to) told Schefter. “When you lose a credited [season] and retire, you wish you had it then. But you’re not thinking about that now.”

There are two problems with this attack on Bell and his business strategy.

First, what’s another $200,000 when Bell already will be surrendering $14.54 million in salary? So the final cost of sitting out isn’t $14.54 million but $14.74 million. Fine, good, whatever.

If, as expected, Bell doesn’t show up by Tuesday, he’s doing it because sitting out gives him a path to free agency in March 2019, where a team other than the Steelers will offer a significantly better contract than what the Steelers have offered. It will be more than $14.54 million better. It also will be more than $14.74 million better.

Second, the suggestion that Bell will forever lose $200,000 in benefits presumes that skipping a year now won’t add a year to his career later. The only way to know whether Bell will lose that credited season for benefits purposes will be to know that he won’t replace 2018 by picking up a season on the back end of his career that otherwise would have been the first year of his retirement.

It’s speculative either way, but it’s something that should have been mentioned. It wasn’t, possibly because that would undermine the obvious effort to make Bell look dumb for doing what at thi

61 responses to “Some want to make Le’Veon Bell look bad for making a good business decision

  1. Ridiculous… Anyone who turns down 15 million dollars, with no hope of making it up, doesn’t get to claim it’s a smart business decision.

  4. Well we will see. I will not say its impossible but I have a hard time seeing a team offering up that much money long term to a guy that is playing for the money and has been out of football for a year. Its a heck of a gamble and it could easily backfire.

  5. Bell figures to make a lot more next season with much of it guaranteed. Further, a lot of people today likely would not realize that John Riggins was put on “Retirement Reserve” by the Redskins, forcing him to miss the entire 1980 season which likely in the end extended Riggins’s career by a year or two at least. He would be a key part of the Redskins winning Super Bowl XVII at the end of the 1982 season (January 1983) and reaching Super Bowl XVIII the following year.

  6. The last sentence left me hanging on the edge of my seat.

    Secondly, yes Bell is dumb as his calculated move failed miserably and he most likely won’t receive the kind of guaranteed money he was hoping for on the open market. He lost a year of play and demonstrated himself to be selfish and not football minded which won’t exactly endear him to other teams/GMs.

  8. If he gets $20 million per year for 5 years from someone, then it was a good business decision.
    If he gets injured slipping in his bath tub, it’s a bad business decision.

    Nobody knows if it’s a good business decision yet.

  10. <>

    Probably not as big a gamble as you think. It’s also being reported the Jets and Colts could be first in line for Bell next year and have the cap space to offer him $20 Million+ next year, likely all of it guaranteed. Plus, the year off might actually extend his career considerably.

    As noted in another comment of mine, John Riggins missed the 1980 season entirely with the Redskins and then came back and as one of the oldest Running Backs in the NFL ever to do it, led the Redskins to a Super Bowl title for the 1982 season (Super Bowl XVII) and got the Redskins back to the Super Bowl (Super Bowl XVIII) the following season when I believe he became the oldest in NFL history to lead the league in rushing.

  12. Florio, do you seriously believe this is a smart decision on Bell’s part? And you’re a lawyer too dang. This is a classic escalating commitment case right here. Le’veon Bell knows that he made the wrong choice… the market for RB’s is limited, rookie scale contract RB’s are putting up great production across the NFL for a fraction of the cost and the 2nd year running back who took his starting spot, James Conner, has put up better stats than Bell did in 2017. He should had reported week 1, collected 14.5 mil and head to free agency with 14.5 mil more in his pockets. We now know that winning isn’t a priority for Bell, I am not sure if there will be a big market for Bell this off-season. Who would invest in him? Jets, Bills and who else? That’s a limited market and he will get far less than 14.5 mil/year and he will NEVER recoup that money. He and his agent are real morons.

  13. This is the whole ” Problem” with today’s NFL ! Money has superseded …team play. High dollars and individual accolades are more important than the success of the team ! These incredible, mind boggling, big money contracts are destroying the integrity of the game ! Thes have to be funded and are driving the cost of NFL support above the ability for many to pay.These huge contracts also split apart teams and the ability to field a team with game continuity and thus a better chance for success in the win / loss columns.Where does this all lead to ? and where does it end ? At some point, the cost of this NFL will be completely prohibitive from, any point of view !

  14. He’ll never make that 14+ million back. The only way his holdout would have worked is if he had forced a trade to a team who signed him to a new deal. That didn’t happen. He sat out for literally nothing while making himself look like a greedy, me first person. I’m sure teams will line up for that type of player, right? He’s going to get less than he would have had he played and he’s minus 14 million to boot.

  16. >>BraceForImpact says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:57 am
    The last sentence left me hanging on the edge of my seat.

    Secondly, yes Bell is dumb as his calculated move failed miserably and he most likely won’t receive the kind of guaranteed money he was hoping for on the open market. He lost a year of play and demonstrated himself to be selfish and not football minded which won’t exactly endear him to other teams/GMs.>>

    Actually, he may not be. Running backs only have so long of a shelf life, and if anything the year off likely extends his career at least another season and more likely more than that as he will have had time for fully heal from any nagging injuries he may have.

    Bell could easily wind up having a career similar to John Riggins as I noted in other comments.

  17. Bell is an idiot!!!! If he thinks someone will pay him QB money he is a complete idiot! Here’s a guy who doesn’t want to be a bell cow but wants to be paid like one. With this attitude, he will be lucky to get Gurley money ($15M). If he thinks someone is going to pay him $20-$30 million a year and a ridiculous guarantee he is completely nuts!

  18. I think James Connor has made it clear that the Steelers (and probably most other teams) don’t need to pay $15M to get a productive running back.

  21. Hey should sign his tender. He won’t he used at all. It’ll screw over Pitt even more because they gotta pay him for sitting which is more than sitting at home for nothing. By choosing to sit for nothing hurts him more than anything. No team will pay him what he thinks he’ll get

  22. Florio assumes teams will not factor in the obvious negatives in voluntarily skipping a year…how motivated is he…will a year of hurt his skills…will a year off make him more susceptible to injury. Real irony is the best offer he gets might be a 1-year prove it deal.

  23. Whether this turns out to be a smart business decision will all depend on how much a team is willing to give him next year. He’s either going to make a little more than what the Steelers offered or he’s not. It will be interesting to watch how this all unfolds when he officially becomes a FA next Spring

  24. myspaceyourface says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Ridiculous… Anyone who turns down 15 million dollars, with no hope of making it up, doesn’t get to claim it’s a smart business decision.
    ————————————————————————————-
    You have no idea if he had made a smart business decision or a foolish one until you see what deal he gets next year (if any).

    If the rest of the team’s Kaepernick him you you’ll be right; if he gets 45 million guaranteed from those luvable losers in the Meadowlands he made the right call (financially, anyway).

  25. How bout it’s just sad that you have one of the best players in the league missing a full year during his short prime. Good business decision or not. Not many people in this world get the chance to be the starting RB for a good team in the NFL. If he ends up flaming out quicker than expected (as RBs tend to do), he may regret it. And not taking about dollars.

  26. Here’s the deal folks. Bell would rather have say 30+ million guaranteed on a new deal rather than risk playing for a 1 year 15 million contract and having an injury kill any significant earnings there after. It’s quite simple. The problem is, almost no one does this and it annoys the rest of his team because he’s being offered more than what 80% of the league makes in their careers.

  27. It’s pretty obvious most people here don’t understand what’s going on. He’s given up 14 mil to cash in next year. By playing this year he jeopardizes having a season-ending injury that eliminates his big contract next year. he’s not trying to make up the 14 million he’s losing this year he’s trying to guarantee that he gets his big paycheck next year. I know it’s hard for some of you to understand that.

  28. Prediction: If Bell isn’t signed the first day of free agency, look for PFT and Florio to be banging the “collusion” drum until he is signed.

  29. .
    Whenever I career counsel someone I always ask the same question, “if you could have any job in the world and they all paid the same, which job would you take?”

    ——-

    Methinks the author would answer sports agent instead of sports journalist. The author should think about it.
    .

  31. 1. This is the opinion of a union advocate and labor lawyer. One who saves any story with a left leaning dog whistle to write on himself.

    2. I don’t think many people blame him except hardcore yinzers about sitting out, it’s arguable smart. People are upset at his constant lying. Over and over and over. I’m no idiot, the Steelers are not some benevolent employer. They’re a hardcore business. Bell lied to his teammates and fans, that’s 90% of what people are upset with at this point.

  32. considering the future is not guaranteed, leaving 14.5 mil on the table is out right foolish as it was guaranteed…especially given the fact he is involved in risky behavior such as playing basketball…

  33. Okay, it’s REALLY debatable whether he’s made a good business decision AT ALL. He might get nothing but low-ball offers when he goes FA, especially since good rookie running backs are available every draft class now, for cheap. Why pay a lot of money for an aging headache, when you can get a young RB who may be as good or better for almost nothing? THAT’S good business.

  35. What about people like us, the lowly fantasy owners!? where is our money? some of us have had to scrape by, searching the waiver wire to make up for our failed draft pick of mr. bell. imo, he alls all of us a chunk of that next contract in reparations! who else here agrees?

  36. James Conner has proven that Bell’s success can largely be credited to the Steeler’s O-Line. His future holds one of the three following possibilities:

    1. He gets signed for big money by a bottom-feeding team with a horrible O-Line and is pummeled by defenses repeatedly until he quits on his team.

    2. He gets signed for average money by an OK team and suffers a season-ending injury, never living up to expectations.

    3. He gets passed over by most teams, finally signing a 1-year prove-it deal for the veteran minimum and is exposed as a mediocre talent; out of the league by 2020, and wishing he had that $14M from the 2018 franchise tag as he asks people if they want fries with their order while threatening to hold out for another $1/hr.

  37. is it really a GOOD business decisions to leave 15M on the table? Now that it is blatantly obvious that a large part of bell’s success is due to the system, how much value does he have? Same thing with the cardinals. They lose bruce arians and now johnson is a shell of his former self. Bell lost a tremendous amount of leverage.

  38. How is it a good business decision when you’ve passed on receiving $15MM this season? How is it a good business decision when you’ve alienated your present and any future employer? How is it a good business decision when your maximum earnings window is closing and you just left $15MM on the table? How is it a good business decision when the average max window for a RB to earn top $$$ is 5 years? How is it a good business decision when under the design of today’s NFL offenses, the overall shelf life for his position is anywhere from 3-8 years? Basically, you’ve subtracted a year from your shelf life and left $15MM on the table that you’ll never get back, regardless of what contract you sign on the off season, not to mention zero endorsements because no company will touch you now! Additionally, I don’t buy that he’s added a year to his career because he won’t play this season, because ‘HE’S NEVER GOING TO GET THAT $15MM BACK’….PERIOD!!!….Just look at DEZ BRYANT, who was offered 3 years $21MM from Baltimore and turned it down, then offered 1 year $5MM from Cleveland, turned it down, before finally signing with New Orleans for the veteran minimum of $1MM! So, please tell me where the good business decision is in any of this!

  40. Hey Mike Florio — we all know you defended Colin Kaepernick and your time as a lawyer always makes you look at guys like Kaepernick and Bell as a victim.
    Here’s what most fans see — they see a RB who will be 27 in February and has a lot of mileage on him who turned down over 14.5 million dollars per year to stay with the Steelers. He’s also a player who has been suspended for substance abuse.
    I know a few
    Steelers fans and not one of them are on his side with this holdout because they don’t want to see the Steelers tie up all that money for a RB — especially one who is all for himself as Bell is.
    He can sit out or quit — that’s his right. but most of us think it’s stupid to give up 14.5 million dollars to play with the Steelers — one of the best organizations in the NFL — to MAYBE get more than that from a team which is a perennial loser.
    Look at the Steelers history when it comes to RB. They have a great one and he retires, they find another one. They have already done that by finding James Conner. He is making people forget about Bell already.
    So defend Bell all you want, but I wouldn’t want my favorite team to go anywhere near him.

  41. Yeah, he’s a legend in his own mind. He wouldn’t risk injury for 14.5 million, but he would risk it for a pickup BB game and riding jet skis, activities that netted him exactly zero. Please quit ramming how smart he is down our throats.

  42. This spring, LeVeon Bell is going to sign a 4 year deal worth around $60 million, with $30-40 guaranteed. He’s 27 with fresh legs going into 2019.

    That’s all this decision was about: injury risk and guaranteed money. If he had torn his ACL this year, that money was gone. He sacrificed $14 million now to secure his one big multi-year contract. And all you idiots are ripping him for it.

  45. When Bell is in his last year in NFL he might want to have this year back.
    What is the stats on the longevity of a running back in the NFL?
    Well he is giving up one of them to prove what? He wants a guaranteed contract? My opinion he makes a mistake doing this.

  46. Bell vastly overestimates the market for a running back who has questions around his motivation, a propensity to make “business decisions” instead of “team decisions”, and will have been OUT OF FOOTBALL for over a year by the time he takes a snap for another team.

    Whoever is advising this clown is an even bigger clown.

  48. There are 31 other NFL teams and, in my mind, that means there will be a couple that will break their bank to make a splash. It always happens…it only takes one owner.

  49. So, do you have sources that tell you he will get more next season? To make up the money he’s losing, someone will need to give him an average of about 19 million per year. I’m sure someone will over pay, but 19 million/yr???

    It’s a false premise to say that his career will be a year longer because of skipping this season and if it was, he won’t be earning anywhere near 15 million in the final year. Ask Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson about that. If someone pays him 19 million a year are they really going to limit his use to extend his career?

    This will be interesting to see what happens come March!

  51. We can all split hair about this and that, but the bottom line is the simple fact he turned his nose up at 15 mill. and that’s change he’s never going to get back.

    He could have taken some kind of insurance policy out and signed the tender and played it out.
    At least then he would have seemed like a player who cares about football as much as the money.
    Appearance is everything and that will factor in as far as how many suitors you could attract.

    Obviously somebody will pay him well next year, but at his position and with the possibility of a drug suspension always hanging over his head, his contract will never be fully guaranteed.
    And It all really boils down to the years vs. the guaranteed money.

    Personally, I believe he should have just pocketed the money and played.
    Quite honestly, if Le’Veon was so concerned about his health and the amount of money in his upcoming contract, so should his future employer.

  52. The Steelers did offer Bell an extended deal (5 years) and he turned it down because he wants to make Gurley money and he wants a huge chunk of it guaranteed. That’s why he’s not playing. At this point I am sure that offer is no longer even on the table after James Conners breakout season. Bell gambled and I guess we will see if it pays off but I would never give him top money with most of it being guaranteed.

  53. The Steelers offered him more like $18+ million… He passed on that which would have made him the highest paid RB.

    But what’s not considered or mentioned in this article is that was based on his performance.

    What Bell has shown the whole league by sitting out is that he’s not worth the $14M let alone the $18M. The Steelers OL was a huge part of his success. Conner has shown that is true AND that Bell wasn’t actually as good as he and everyone thought. Conner has OUTperformed Bell in TDs, Yards, and as a receiver.

    It’s now evident that you can get even better productivity from a cheaper RB… And don’t think every team in the NFL sees that as well. Nobody’s going to make him an offer that’ll make up for what he selfishly turned his back on… And probably not even the initial $14M.

  56. There is a chance he makes back that lost money. But, I find that difficult to believe. Teams already do not want to pay big bucks to most RBs. Now, Conner has come in and looked great with the Steelers. Will that have some teams wondering if Bell’s previous success was solely due to his talent, or does Conner’s success this season show that the team and OL had a lot to do with his success and he may not be that great elsewhere?

  57. Outside of the dumb jets, who would sign this guy foe what he thinks?

    having ben hurt and not playing this year, are huge detriments alongside his immaturity

  58. It’s pretty simple, but few are willing to understand that Bell is passing on the Steelers’ $14M because it could be the last dollar he ever makes, even though another team is willing to guarantee more money.

    Remember that Dez Bryant’s career is probably over after two days in his final season, and that when players and teams get petty about what already seems like astronomical amounts of money, it is millionaire athletes against billionaire owners. Football is a business and it cuts both ways.

  59. steelerguy says:
    November 11, 2018 at 1:09 pm
    Bell has shown he’s only in it for the money.
    ———————————

    Of course he’s in it for the money, so are the owners and agents but they aren’t the ones taking the risks on the field. There’s an argument to be made regarding the business decision but that statement is just ridiculous particularly from a Steelers fan or have you forgotten Shazier already? It’s only a game to the fans.

  60. “Some want to make Le’Veon Bell look bad for making a good business decision”

    Some of us work all week and want to watch football players play football on Sunday. If we are understanding your header, you want us to watch a ticker instead of watching football, “This just in, all your favorite players are sitting this year. Watch something else.”

    Yea, that will work out well for the NFL.

  61. How will he make back the 14.5 million he gave up? He has to make an EXTRA 3 mil a year on five year deal to break even.

Leave a Reply

