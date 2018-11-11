Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills were looking forward to facing Sam Darnold, but they’ll be dealing with Josh McCown instead.

Stopping Aaron Rodgers is on the Dolphins to-do list.

Will the Patriots sign T Trent Brown to an extension?

What would a loss to the Bills mean for Jets coach Todd Bowles?

What should Ravens fans expect from the rest of the season?

The Bengals are dealing with a lot of injuries.

What will the Browns look for in their next head coach?

The offensive line has been a key part of the Steelers recent success.

Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn has put together a good season.

The Colts will try to stop Blake Bortles on Sunday.

Will RB Leonard Fournette‘s return lift the Jaguars to a win?

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson broke down Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Broncos LB Shaq Barrett is trying to focus on the present.

The Chiefs defense has a couple of areas to concentrate on when facing the Cardinals.

The Chargers can’t let their guard down against the Raiders.

What’s the vision for the Raiders defense?

Grading the first half of the Cowboys season.

Setting the expectations for Giants QB Kyle Lauletta.

WR Golden Tate is ready for his Eagles debut.

It’s another week on the sideline for Washington WR Jamison Crowder.

Breaking down the second half of the Bears schedule.

Checking in on what Lions RB LeGarrette Blount thinks about aliens.

The Packers are working on ways to get WR Davante Adams open.

Looking into the future for the Vikings.

Five things to know about the Falcons for Sunday’s game.

Are the Panthers part of the NFL’s toughest division?

The Saints nailed the first half of the season.

What changes await the Buccaneers at the end of the season?

Assessing the Cardinals’ chance to win on Sunday.

Off-field issues were a big part of the Rams’ week.

Looking back at past 49ers-Giants matchups.

A loss on Sunday would make things tough for the Seahawks.