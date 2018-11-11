Titans lead Patriots 7-3 on Jonnu Smith touchdown

AP

The Titans scored only their second first possession touchdown of the season. They did it in impressive fashion.

Darius Jennings got Tennessee started off right, with a 58-yard kickoff return to the New England 40. It took seven plays for the Titans to to the rest of the way.

Marcus Mariota completed 2 of 3 passes for 28 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown toss to tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith had no touchdowns this season until Monday night and he now has two in six days.

Dion Lewis had four carries for 12 yards against his former team on the first drive.

The Patriots answered with a field goal after Josh Gordon dropped a third-down pass. Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 52-yard field goal with 9:19 remaining in the first quarter.

Tom Brady went 3-for-6 for 41 yards. Gordon caught two passes for 44 yards, and James White lost 3 yards on his lone catch.

The Patriots did not attempt a rush on their first drive.