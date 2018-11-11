Titans shredding Patriots, up 24-10

AP

Bill Belichick lost to his former defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, 26-10 earlier this season. He trails his former linebacker, Mike Vrabel, 24-10 at halftime today.

The Patriots have not lost since the Sept. 23 game in Detroit, winning six in a row. But they are in danger of picking up their third loss of the season.

On six first-half possessions, the Titans scored three touchdowns, kicked a field goal and punted twice. The Titans, who have 214 yards, had only one drive that didn’t cross midfield.

About the only thing that went wrong for Tennessee in the first half was having running back David Fluellen carted off. He went down with no contact after taking the handoff in the second quarter. The Titans list Fluellen as questionable to return with a left knee injury.

Marcus Mariota has completed 11 of 16 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Jonnu Smith and Corey Davis have touchdown catches and Derrick Henry has a touchdown run.

Davis has four catches for 83 yards and the score.

The Patriots crossed midfield on four of six possessions, but they missed a field goal, had to settle for a field goal and watched Tom Brady get sacked by Logan Ryan to run out the clock on the first half.

Brady is 11-of-23 for 162 yards. Julian Edelman has four catches for 75 yards, and Josh Gordon has caught three passes for 58 yards.

The Patriots lost left tackle Trent Brown (illness) in the second quarter. He is questionable to return, and LaAdrian Waddle has replaced Brown.

UPDATE 3 P.M. ET: Brown returned to the game to start the second half.