Tyreek Hill dominating Cardinals

AP

The Cardinals are having a hard time with Tyreek Hill today.

The Chiefs receiver has two touchdowns already and more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

Hill has four catches for 93 yards and one rush for 20 yards. His touchdown catches went for 37 and 14 yards. He did get an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for using a prop after his second touchdown, climbing into the stands in the end zone to get behind a CBS camera.

The Chiefs lead 20-7 with 5:31 remaining in the second quarter.

Harrison Butker has field goals of 45 and 46 yards.