Washington closes strong in 16-3 win over Buccaneers

AP

In Washington’s first eight games this season, the team that scored first never fell behind on their way to victory.

That streak remains alive after Sunday’s game in Tampa. Dustin Hopkins opened the scoring with a field goal, Josh Doctson scored the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the defense forced four turnovers in a 16-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Two of those turnovers came after Doctson’s score opened the lead to 10 points. Ryan Fitzpatrick was intercepted by Greg Stroman on the first play of the ensuing possession and Jacquizz Rodgers lost a fumble after Dustin Hopkins’ third field goal of the afternoon. Rodgers had the ball punched out by Ryan Anderson around the 18-yard line and the ball rocketed into the end zone where safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix fell on it for a touchback.

In addition to Hopkins’ made field goals, punter Tress Way also helped out. He pinned the Bucs inside the 20 on three of his punts, which left Tampa’s offense with a lot of work to do if they were going to score points. With 498 yards, they did a fair amount of that work but they couldn’t finish when it counted and they’re now 3-6 on the season.

Fitzpatrick’s first interception of the day ended the first drive of the day for the Bucs and it also came in the red zone. Cornerback Josh Norman picked Fitzpatrick off at the goal-line in the first of a series of miscues for Tampa on the afternoon. In addition to the other turnovers, kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed a pair of field goals and defensive tackle Beau Allen was flagged for roughing Alex Smith on the first play of Washington’s touchdown drive.

Any last hopes of a comeback ended when Fitzpatrick lost a fumble on a sack by Ryan Kerrigan one play after Mike Evans dropped a pass in the end zone with just under four minutes to play. The sack was the second of the day by the defense and Washington allowed two, which is a pretty good showing given they were down three starting offensive linemen.

Things weren’t overly successful on offense for Washington otherwise. Their touchdown drive accounted for more than 20 percent of the yards that they gained all day, but they never turned the ball over and the win guarantees Washington another week in first place. They’ll host another first place team next week when the Texans bring their six-game winning streak to town.