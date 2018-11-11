Week 10 early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Bills at Jets

Bills: QB Josh Allen, QB Derek Anderson, TE Charles Clay, DE Trent Murphy, RB Chris Ivory, T Conor McDermott, G Ike Boettger

Jets: QB Sam Darnold, WR Robby Anderson, C Spencer Long, WR Deontay Burnett, CB Rashard Robinson, CB Derrick Jones, DL Foley Fatukasi

Cardinals at Chiefs

Cardinals: DT Robert Nkemdiche, WR Chad Williams, WR Kendall Wright, S Eddie Pleasant, OL Zack Golditch, G Mike Iupati, OL Coby Gossett

Chiefs: C Mitch Morse, S Eric Berry, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton, WR Sammy Watkins, DB Josh Shaw, LB Frank Zombo

Falcons at Browns

Falcons: K Matt Bryant, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, DB Keith Tandy, DE Steven Means, T Rees Odhiambo, T Matt Gono

Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Da’Mari Scott, DB Juston Burris, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Chad Thomas, DL Carl Davis

Jaguars at Colts

Jaguars: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Dave Williams, CB Dee Delaney, CB Quenton Meeks, DT Eli Ankou, DE Lerentee McCray, OL Chris Reed

Colts: TE Ryan Hewitt, TE Erik Swoope, S Mike Mitchell, OL Denzelle Good, CB Nate Hairston, DT Hassan Ridgeway, DE Kemoko Turay

Lions at Bears

Lions: CB Darius Slay, G T.J. Lang, LB Eli Harold, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, TE Luke Willson, WR Bruce Ellington, T Andrew Donnal

Bears: TE Dion Sims, WR Kevin White, WR Javon Wims, LB Kylie Fitts, DL Nick Williams, CB Marcus Cooper, OL Rashaad Coward

Patriots at Titans

Patriots: G Shaq Mason, TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Kenjon Barner, DE Derek Rivers, S Obi Melifonwu, T Matt Tobin, CB Keion Crossen

Titans: T Jack Conklin, FB Jalston Fowler, WR Taywan Taylor, LB Derrick Morgan, S Dane Cruikshank, DL Matt Dickerson, OL Aaron Stinnie

Washington at Buccaneers

Washington: CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Jamison Crowder, LT Trent Williams, LB Zach Vigil, LB Pernell McPhee, DL Caleb Brantley

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ronald Jones, CB M.J. Stewart, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, OL Evan Smith, OL Alex Cappa, DE Vinny Curry

Saints at Bengals

Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, LB Manti Te'o, DB J.T. Gray, OL Will Clapp, OL Michael Ola, DL Mitchell Loewen, OL Chaz Green

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, WR Josh Malone, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Darqueze Dennard, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, G Alex Redmond