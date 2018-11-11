Week 10 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Bills at Jets
Bills: QB Josh Allen, QB Derek Anderson, TE Charles Clay, DE Trent Murphy, RB Chris Ivory, T Conor McDermott, G Ike Boettger
Jets: QB Sam Darnold, WR Robby Anderson, C Spencer Long, WR Deontay Burnett, CB Rashard Robinson, CB Derrick Jones, DL Foley Fatukasi
Cardinals at Chiefs
Cardinals: DT Robert Nkemdiche, WR Chad Williams, WR Kendall Wright, S Eddie Pleasant, OL Zack Golditch, G Mike Iupati, OL Coby Gossett
Chiefs: C Mitch Morse, S Eric Berry, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton, WR Sammy Watkins, DB Josh Shaw, LB Frank Zombo
Falcons at Browns
Falcons: K Matt Bryant, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, DB Keith Tandy, DE Steven Means, T Rees Odhiambo, T Matt Gono
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Da’Mari Scott, DB Juston Burris, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Chad Thomas, DL Carl Davis
Jaguars at Colts
Jaguars: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Dave Williams, CB Dee Delaney, CB Quenton Meeks, DT Eli Ankou, DE Lerentee McCray, OL Chris Reed
Colts: TE Ryan Hewitt, TE Erik Swoope, S Mike Mitchell, OL Denzelle Good, CB Nate Hairston, DT Hassan Ridgeway, DE Kemoko Turay
Lions at Bears
Lions: CB Darius Slay, G T.J. Lang, LB Eli Harold, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, TE Luke Willson, WR Bruce Ellington, T Andrew Donnal
Bears: TE Dion Sims, WR Kevin White, WR Javon Wims, LB Kylie Fitts, DL Nick Williams, CB Marcus Cooper, OL Rashaad Coward
Patriots at Titans
Patriots: G Shaq Mason, TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Kenjon Barner, DE Derek Rivers, S Obi Melifonwu, T Matt Tobin, CB Keion Crossen
Titans: T Jack Conklin, FB Jalston Fowler, WR Taywan Taylor, LB Derrick Morgan, S Dane Cruikshank, DL Matt Dickerson, OL Aaron Stinnie
Washington at Buccaneers
Washington: CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Jamison Crowder, LT Trent Williams, LB Zach Vigil, LB Pernell McPhee, DL Caleb Brantley
Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ronald Jones, CB M.J. Stewart, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, OL Evan Smith, OL Alex Cappa, DE Vinny Curry
Saints at Bengals
Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, LB Manti Te'o, DB J.T. Gray, OL Will Clapp, OL Michael Ola, DL Mitchell Loewen, OL Chaz Green
Bengals: WR A.J. Green, WR Josh Malone, TE Tyler Kroft, CB Darqueze Dennard, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, G Alex Redmond