Will next Cowboys coach have no choice but to keep Dak Prescott?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 11, 2018, 9:56 AM EST
It’s becoming more and more clear that, barring a late-season turnaround, the coaching job in Dallas will be turned over to someone else. So who will it be?

Before answering that specific question, the candidates may have to answer a different, but equally specific, question. As recently explained by Bryan Broaddus, a former Cowboys scout who continues to work for the team through its official website, owner Jerry Jones will want to know how the new coach plans to get the most out of the team’s starting quarterback.

“I think whoever, if in fact [the Cowboys] do make a coaching change, the first question Jerry Jones is going to ask is going to be about Dak Prescott,” Broaddus said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “I guarantee you that’s the first question they’re going to ask. If they make a coaching change, whoever gives him the best plan to work on the further development of Dak Prescott, I think that guy’s going to get this job.”

This implies that Jones won’t simply hand the keys to a new coach, allowing the new coach to go get a new quarterback. Instead, Jones will want a coach who can fix the current quarterback, designing an offensive scheme that maximizes his talents and minimizes his weaknesses.

Any such plan surely will include Prescott running the ball from time to time (or more frequently), because Jones has made it clear that he wants Prescott to run the ball, which is something the offense inexplicably has gotten away from in the two games (both losses) since Prescott generated a career-high 82 yards in a 40-7 thrashing of the Jaguars.

A great coach will indeed find a way to get the most out of Prescott, and because he’s still fairly new to the NFL, it’s likely that Prescott will buy in. Given a lingering belief that Saints coach Sean Payton continues to be the coach Jones covets, maybe Payton would be interested in working with Prescott.

“He was very envious of Scott Linehan’s first year with Dak Prescott,” Broaddus said of Payton. “Because he says, ‘I’ve got a veteran guy that I call plays for him and he changes every call I make.’ And he goes, ‘Listen Drew [Brees], we’re gonna run the ball today.’ Then next thing I know, we threw the ball 48 times and lost. He says, ‘That’s the difference right now.'”

It’s unclear when (or if) Payton ever actually said that, but if he did it had to have been in jest. Payton and Brees have had an incredible run of success together in New Orleans. With Brees getting far closer to the end of his career than the beginning, the question is whether Prescott would be enough of a lure to get Payton to jump to Dallas.

Especially when the Browns are looking for a coach, and their quarterback is Baker Mayfield.

40 responses to “Will next Cowboys coach have no choice but to keep Dak Prescott?

  3. The great thing about having the greatest owner in the history of sports is we can rest easy knowing the best decision will be made, Plus, don’t forget we play in the NFC East and every other team is a trainwreck so we can easily dominate. America’s team!!!

  4. It is poor coaching P E R I O D. Dak isnt a terrible qb nor a bust by no means. People talk like he was a top 10 pick in the draft or even a first round pick. He needs better coaching period. And stop acting like Dallas has a choice but to keep Dak and develop him. What else is their option? Trade for Eli? Dak needs to do better reading a defense, making better decisions, and work on his accuracy. All Very Fixable, With A Good QB Coach! The team is very young and full of talent, but this team is horribly coached!

  5. I doubt that Jerry will fire such an accomplished boot-licker like Garrett but…

    If Jerry wants another puppet who’s willing to work with Prescott, then he could always bring back Dave Campo.

    Or maybe Prescott needs an offensive “genius” to work with him, in which case Jerry could buy out Jon Gruden’s contract from Son-of-Al. I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing Gruden head out to Dallas.

  9. No matter how much you brush and groom a donkey it’s never going to turn into a thoroughbred racehorse. Taking instructions from the Lord of the manor on how to season the soup doesn’t work either.

  10. First, Jerry has to fire Garrett, which has been reluctant to do. The only way this happens is if the Cowboys lose the rest of their games. Can’t be talking about a new coach until Jerry is convinced that Garrett is not the right coach for this team.

  11. Marketing a brand and turning millions into billions, Jerry Jones is the guy. Evaluating talent and being GM of a pro team TERRIBLE. As long as he shops for the groceries and expects a coach to prepare the meal (as Parcells used to say) it will never work and you wint get a credible coach.

  12. Three years is enough. They should move on and find their next quarterback and coach. Oh, for what it’s worth, Romo should have played when he was healthy.

  16. If that’s the way it goes down, expect that Super Bowl drought to continue.

    Of course, they’ll still be foisted upon us in prime time games for no good reason.

  17. Already jumped ahead to the firing of Garrett, eh? Sometimes, the site is a bit too interested in making the news than reporting the news. Prescott will probably never have as successful a year as his rookie year, that is OK as he can still go have a good career. His receiving corps has been pretty weak of late and their running game has not been the dominant force it was two years ago, so some falloff is inevitable. Too many people made too much of his rookie season, as though they expected that every year. Not happening.

  22. Dak is going nowhere and neither is Jerry Jones! So, we fans have to accept that and hope, beyond all hope, that Garrett, Linehan, and Kellen Moore is shown the door!! If I had my way, they would have been gone yesterday, or the day before that, or the day before that. I think you get my drift! In other words, they can’t leave fast enough for me 😦

  24. Sorry but Dallas will always be crap till Jones sells. I feel for fans that have moronic owners. Raiders, Browns, Cardinals, and so on

  25. As long as Jerry truly wants to continue take all the bows and credit… they will continue with Garrett type HC’s.

    Let the HC be ‘the star’ Jerry. You take credit for hiring him… Jimmy Johnson…

  26. Clearly both Jones and the media, overestimate Prescott’s “talent”. He is mediocre at best and cannot carry a team.
    The Cowboys would be much better off getting a guy like Dwayne Haskins in the 2nd round of the 2019 draft.

    The question Cowboys fans have to ask themselves is this, “based on our current roster, is Dallas a legitimate Super Bowl contender?”

    It doesn’t matter who your coach is if you don’t have the horses. Belichick couldn’t win with this squad.
  28. Maybe the next coach will get Dak Prescott to play like Dak Prescott is capable of playing. It seems like it wasn’t that long ago when we were asking that same question about the Rams next coach and what he’d want to do with their bust QB, Jared Goff. Unless my eyes were playing tricks on me, Dak Prescott played at an elite level as a rookie. QB’s generally get a lot better as time goes on. Perhaps the problem in Dallas goes deeper than the coach. I guess the next question would be does a great coach want to step into the situation in Dallas? If I’m Jerry Jones, I’m offering the moon to Sean McVay. Maybe I’d throw in the sun too.

  30. Any potential Cowboys coach won’t have too much success (i.e. much above .500) because Jerry is a below average GM, and he wants a yes man. And until Jerry cedes more control of personnel and be prepared to shut up and take a back seat he certainly won’t attract a top coach.

  31. The headline, although posed as a question is pretty much self explanatory. If that’s the case they won’t be hiring another HC, simply another puppet.

  32. When that all unfolds, Garrett gone and a new coach hired. Maybe they will Hire Tony Romo as the coach. He will come right out of the booth. He has an eye for detail…look at those gals he’s hung around with. Then we will see the resurrection of Johnny Football. Geez, I can’t wait

  33. eagle fans must be loving the idea of jerry picking and controlling coaches into his dotage given that he was terrible at it in his prime. with jones as gm in dallas and a fraud at qb in ny, could life get any better for them?

  34. Wait a second. Is it just me or did you literally put out a story yesterday saying that Dak’s future was undoubtedly tied to Jason Garrett? As in, when Garrett leaves, so does Dak (undoubtedly)?

  36. Why would Lincoln Riley leave Oklahoma and go to that dumpster fire in Dallas. Same with Payton. I never thought I’d say this but I think Cleveland would be a better opportunity for either of them–especially Riley. I say that because they have a guy who looks like he could be a franchise QB and they don’t have a meddling owner like Jerry Jones. Payton isn’t leaving New Orleans until after Brees retires.

  37. For what it’s worth, everyone keeps saying that Jerry is a bad GM, but the Cowboys defense currently ranks 2nd, they have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and Zeke is one of the better backs in the league.

    The Cowboys problems are simple, they need a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach, and they need upgrades at TE and WR. Losing Witten and Dez was a setback for Dak and the offense.

  39. Prescott has had troubles, that’s not in question. Some say it’s his talent, others say it’s coaching, some say it’s a combination. There is something else no one talks about. Prescott is too risk adverse to ever be great. Wither it’s that he doesn’t trust his arm or whatever, he passes on too many opportunities. For instance, the sack fumble TD against Washington. Gallup had his man out of position on a double move (similar to a move earlier in the game for a TD). From behind you can see Prescott sees that and has enough time to deliver the ball as the safety is flat footed in the middle of the field. He pulls the ball down looks right and gets sacked. It’s easy to throw that ball from midfield, but the winners throw that ball from the goal line too. It’s an example of the unwillingness to attempt to be great. Brett Favre had too much gambler in his game and when he tempered himself he became an MVP. Prescott has almost nothing of a gambler and that’s harder to change.

