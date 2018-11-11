Will next Cowboys coach have no choice but to keep Dak Prescott?

Getty Images

It’s becoming more and more clear that, barring a late-season turnaround, the coaching job in Dallas will be turned over to someone else. So who will it be?

Before answering that specific question, the candidates may have to answer a different, but equally specific, question. As recently explained by Bryan Broaddus, a former Cowboys scout who continues to work for the team through its official website, owner Jerry Jones will want to know how the new coach plans to get the most out of the team’s starting quarterback.

“I think whoever, if in fact [the Cowboys] do make a coaching change, the first question Jerry Jones is going to ask is going to be about Dak Prescott,” Broaddus said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “I guarantee you that’s the first question they’re going to ask. If they make a coaching change, whoever gives him the best plan to work on the further development of Dak Prescott, I think that guy’s going to get this job.”

This implies that Jones won’t simply hand the keys to a new coach, allowing the new coach to go get a new quarterback. Instead, Jones will want a coach who can fix the current quarterback, designing an offensive scheme that maximizes his talents and minimizes his weaknesses.

Any such plan surely will include Prescott running the ball from time to time (or more frequently), because Jones has made it clear that he wants Prescott to run the ball, which is something the offense inexplicably has gotten away from in the two games (both losses) since Prescott generated a career-high 82 yards in a 40-7 thrashing of the Jaguars.

A great coach will indeed find a way to get the most out of Prescott, and because he’s still fairly new to the NFL, it’s likely that Prescott will buy in. Given a lingering belief that Saints coach Sean Payton continues to be the coach Jones covets, maybe Payton would be interested in working with Prescott.

“He was very envious of Scott Linehan’s first year with Dak Prescott,” Broaddus said of Payton. “Because he says, ‘I’ve got a veteran guy that I call plays for him and he changes every call I make.’ And he goes, ‘Listen Drew [Brees], we’re gonna run the ball today.’ Then next thing I know, we threw the ball 48 times and lost. He says, ‘That’s the difference right now.'”

It’s unclear when (or if) Payton ever actually said that, but if he did it had to have been in jest. Payton and Brees have had an incredible run of success together in New Orleans. With Brees getting far closer to the end of his career than the beginning, the question is whether Prescott would be enough of a lure to get Payton to jump to Dallas.

Especially when the Browns are looking for a coach, and their quarterback is Baker Mayfield.