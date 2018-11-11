Zach Ertz touchdown knots game at 13-13

AP

The Eagles trailed 13-3 at halftime. It’s 13-13 now, heading into the fourth quarter.

Jake Elliott kicked a 26-yard field goal after the Eagles stalled at the Dallas 8. The Eagles didn’t settle on their second drive of the second half.

After Brett Maher missed a 42-yard field goal wide right, the Eagles took advantage. They drove 68 yards in 10 plays.

Zach Ertz scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz, who now is 18-of-28 for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ertz has eight receptions for 79 yards and the score.

Ezekiel Elliott has 12 carries for 121 yards and four catches for 23 yards for the Cowboys.