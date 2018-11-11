Zach Ertz touchdown knots game at 13-13

Posted by Charean Williams on November 11, 2018, 10:45 PM EST
The Eagles trailed 13-3 at halftime. It’s 13-13 now, heading into the fourth quarter.

Jake Elliott kicked a 26-yard field goal after the Eagles stalled at the Dallas 8. The Eagles didn’t settle on their second drive of the second half.

After Brett Maher missed a 42-yard field goal wide right, the Eagles took advantage. They drove 68 yards in 10 plays.

Zach Ertz scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz, who now is 18-of-28 for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ertz has eight receptions for 79 yards and the score.

Ezekiel Elliott has 12 carries for 121 yards and four catches for 23 yards for the Cowboys.

  1. It is amazing how little impact that the Bearded Woman Beater is even when he gets over 100 yards rushing. He is virtually invisible on impact. He finally gets a passing TD. This team is going nowhere fast and save for the Philthydelphia football team’s poor play, this team would be going home with a loss.

    Carson Yutz is awful tonight – I’m not sure if his gimmick is wearing off and people can see he’s not much of a passer (and certainly not a thinker) or if he’s just now assumed a plateau of incompetence that will mark the rest of his career. He’s no danger to anyone other than the Philthy team’s chances for victory.

  2. The NFL needs to ban these stupid celebrations after the touchdown – worthless and selfish. So sick of the Philthy team and its posing for fake pictures. This is childish and adds nothing to the game.

    Now the defenses are disappearing and the worthless QB’s are actually hitting open receivers. Dakota is completing passes. Who knew?

  3. The eggles are quite literally the WORST defending SB champs in the history of the NFL. What a fluke last year was to a perennial losing organization.

  5. dfwhawkguy says:
    November 11, 2018 at 11:03 pm
    The eggles are quite literally the WORST defending SB champs in the history of the NFL.
    ——————————————–

    But they have more fun…so they’ve got that going for them

