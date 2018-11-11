Zack Martin heads to locker room with knee injury

Getty Images

What is it about the NFC East and offensive linemen?

Washington has had more than its share of offensive line injuries the past three weeks. Philadelphia is missing right tackle Lane Johnson (knee) tonight, and Dallas began the night without starting left guard Connor Williams (knee). (The Cowboys also don’t have center Travis Frederick, who is on injured reserve while battling Guillain Barre Syndrome.)

Cowboys starting right guard Zack Martin limped off under his own power after the team’s seventh play from scrimmage, having injured his left knee. He since was examined in the team’s medical tent on the sideline before leaving for further evaluation in the locker room.

The Pro Bowler was rolled from behind by Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long, who was blocked to the ground by right tackle La'el Collins on a 2-yard scramble by Dak Prescott.

Martin stayed on the ground, writhing in pain.

He was limited in practice two days last week with an injury to the same knee. Martin was wearing a brace to protect his injury dating to the preseason.

Adam Redmond replaced Martin.

Xavier Su'a-Filo started in place of Williams.

UPDATE 9:09 P.M. ET: Martin had his left knee taped and returned to the field in the second quarter.