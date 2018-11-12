49ers cut Tyvis Powell to make room for Matthew Dayes

Getty Images

The 49ers did indeed keep third quarterback Tom Savage on the 53-player roster, choosing instead to waive defensive back Tyvis Powell to make room for running back Matthew Dayes.

Dayes, 24, will serve as the team’s third running back behind Matt Breida and Alfred Morris tonight against the Giants.

Powell, 24, appeared in five games with one start for the 49ers this season. He made six tackles and forced a fumble.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent signing of the Seahawks in 2016. He appeared in eight games with Seattle, performing primarily on special teams.

Powell bounced around the practice squads of the Seahawks, Browns and Colts in 2017 before landing with the 49ers.

He played three games for San Francisco last season and made three tackles.