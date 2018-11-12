49ers lead Giants 13-10 at halftime

Getty Images

Nick Mullens isn’t playing the Raiders defense, but for a second consecutive week, the 49ers quarterback is showing he just might have a future in this league.

He has led the 49ers to three scoring drives, including one at the end of the first half to give San Francisco a 13-10 lead at intermission.

Mullens has completed 12 of 18 passes for 112 yards and an interception.

After the Giants tied the game at 10-10 on an Aldrick Rosas field goal with 1:50 remaining, Mullens led the 49ers on an 11-play, 57-yard scoring drive. Robbie Gould made a 36-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half.

Gould opened the scoring with a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter.

The Giants have nine first downs and 119 yards. The 49ers have 11 first downs and 167 yards.

Saquon Barkley has rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries. Matt Breida has rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Odell Beckham Jr. has two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown. George Kittle has five catches for 66 yards.

Eli Manning has completed 10 of 15 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants did have a chance to take a 14-10 lead with less than two minutes remaining, but Barkley gained only 1, 6 and 1 yards on three carries after reaching the San Francisco 10. Rosas’ kick tied the game briefly.