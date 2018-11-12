49ers promote Matthew Dayes

Getty Images

The 49ers plan to promote running back Matthew Dayes from the practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dayes, 24, will serve as the team’s third running back behind Matt Breida and Alfred Morris, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers also considered promoting Jeff Wilson from the practice squad.

It is unknown who the team will cut to get Dayes on the 53-player roster, but Maiocco said it’s not expected to be veteran quarterback Tom Savage.

Dayes played all 16 games with the Browns last season, gaining 42 yards from scrimmage on nine touches.

Cleveland made him a seventh-round pick in 2017 out of North Carolina State, where he rushed for 1,166 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior.