A quick word on wagering

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2018, 7:09 PM EST
I went to bed last night shortly after the Cowboys stunned the Eagles, making me look like an idiot for believing the Eagles would win easily against a beleaguered division rival. I woke up to an email from a reader who blamed me for filling his head so full of confidence about Philly that he emptied his wallet on the game.

“I listened to you and Chris Simms and it made sense to me,” the reader explained. “So I put up one month’s salary on Eagles with points. I lost lot of money for listening and believing in you.”

I felt bad about this for a while, until I realized something important, something that should be emphasized by anyone who is providing any form of insight regarding sporting events: Never wager a month’s salary, on anything.

It goes without saying, but still needs to be said from time to time, that wagering should be engaged in as a form of entertainment. A diversion. And the rules are simple. First, don’t bet any money that you need for rent, utilities, medicine, child support payments, etc. Second, assume that you will lose every bet you make.

You’re not going to get rich quick by betting. You’re not going to get rich, period,. At best, you’re going to enjoy watching a game a little bit more because you have some skin in it. But that skin should be skin you won’t miss if it’s gone forever.

So please be responsible in your wagering. It’s not just a slogan. It’s the best advice anyone can give you when it comes to betting, on anything.

17 responses to “A quick word on wagering

    Sorry Pal, but that’s a doofus’ rationale. You lost “a lot of money” because YOU made a dumb decision; no other reason! Blaming somebody else just makes you sound like a victim.

  3. I work too darn hard to fritter my money away gambling. To each their own, but blaming someone else for your own entertainment choices is kid’s stuff. I think any reasonable a rational adult should know sportswriters do not have functioning crystal balls.

  8. Perhaps you should work on providing more responsible reporting as well as being accountable for what you say and do. As should that bettor.

  13. Don’t apologize unless you drove the guy to make the bet! He’s a freaking adult! If he’s so stupid he needs to be reminded not to bet money he can’t afford to lose, he would have lost it with or without your opinion on the game!

  14. This genius deserved to lose. How about trying your own research? How about taking responsibility for placing the bet on nothing more than a couple of talking heads/analysts guesses? Darwin, where are you when we need you?

  15. I lost my biggest bet of the year last night $12 on the Eagles. Years ago that would have been much larger – at least 10 times. But I have gotten older and now find smal bets can keep me interested in otherwise meaningless game – tonight it is $2 on San Fran.

  16. People can analyze the hell out of the matchup but when the game starts those analysises fly out of the proverbial window. Turnovers are accidents and you can’t factor that amongst other circumstances. Did anybody sanely predict the Titans would beat the Patriots? Every week, there seems to be at least one unforeseen victory or breaks the point spread.

  17. You should refund the guy’s $47.90 after taxes. I learned my lesson years ago when I took the under on Terry Bradshaw. LOL.

