A quick word on wagering

Getty Images

I went to bed last night shortly after the Cowboys stunned the Eagles, making me look like an idiot for believing the Eagles would win easily against a beleaguered division rival. I woke up to an email from a reader who blamed me for filling his head so full of confidence about Philly that he emptied his wallet on the game.

“I listened to you and Chris Simms and it made sense to me,” the reader explained. “So I put up one month’s salary on Eagles with points. I lost lot of money for listening and believing in you.”

I felt bad about this for a while, until I realized something important, something that should be emphasized by anyone who is providing any form of insight regarding sporting events: Never wager a month’s salary, on anything.

It goes without saying, but still needs to be said from time to time, that wagering should be engaged in as a form of entertainment. A diversion. And the rules are simple. First, don’t bet any money that you need for rent, utilities, medicine, child support payments, etc. Second, assume that you will lose every bet you make.

You’re not going to get rich quick by betting. You’re not going to get rich, period,. At best, you’re going to enjoy watching a game a little bit more because you have some skin in it. But that skin should be skin you won’t miss if it’s gone forever.

So please be responsible in your wagering. It’s not just a slogan. It’s the best advice anyone can give you when it comes to betting, on anything.