Aaron Donald tried to start another fight with Justin Britt after the game

Getty Images

Late in the Rams’ win over the Seahawks, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald picked up an incomplete pass that he thought was a fumble. At the end of Donald’s run, Seahawks offensive lineman Justin Britt shoved Donald out of bounds. Donald then retaliated by going after Britt. Both players got offsetting personal foul penalties.

That should have been the end of it, but it wasn’t. Because Donald confronted Britt again after the game.

As players were going through postgame handshakes, Donald — who had already taken his jersey and shoulder pads off — put his helmet back on and ran over to Britt to confront him. Donald grabbed Britt’s facemask before several other players separated the two.

Donald will surely be fined for the move, and he ought to be fined more for the post-game antics than either he or Britt will be fined for their incident during the game. Pushing and shoving in the heat of the action is one thing. Donald put on his helmet and ran across the field for the express purpose of starting a fight after the game. There should be no place for that.