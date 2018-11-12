Adam Gase: I’m not sure we would have 46 healthy players this week

Getty Images

The Dolphins don’t have a game in Week 11 and one need only look at their injury list to understand why that’s a good thing for the team.

They came into Sunday’s game against the Packers without quarterback Ryan Tannehill, defensive end Charles Harris and three of their starting offensive linemen. Wide receivers Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker left with injuries during the game and cornerback Bobby McCain is in the concussion protocol after getting decked by Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on a block.

Head coach Adam Gase said at a Monday press conference that Grant and Parker are getting MRIs and hasn’t heard anything to indicate that they’ll be out for the season. They might have been out for this week, though, and Gase said he’s not sure the team would have been able to field a full roster of 46 players if they did have a game.

In hopes of getting healthier by Week 12, Gase said that Dolphins players will be off for the rest of the week after taking care of business on Monday.