AFC playoff picture: Patriots take a step back

Getty Images

We’re so accustomed to the Patriots having a bye week in the AFC playoffs that it’s a little shocking to look at the standings right now and realize that this year, it might not happen.

Although New England is still the overwhelming favorite to win the AFC East, the results of this week’s games show that the Patriots are no lock to earn a bye week this time around. The Patriots might have to win a couple road games in January to get to another Super Bowl.

Here’s how the AFC playoff picture looks through Week 10:

LEADERS

1. Kansas City (9-1): At this point the Chiefs’ biggest concern has to be the Chargers in the AFC West, and not the Steelers or Patriots for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

2. Pittsburgh (6-2-1): They’re as hot as anyone right now.

3. New England (7-3): The Week 15 date with the Steelers may be for a bye week.

4. Houston (6-3): The Texans are threatening to run away with the AFC South.

5. L.A. Chargers (7-2): They’ll need to win at Arrowhead Stadium to have any chance of winning the division.

6. Cincinnati (5-4): Despite an ugly showing on Sunday, the Bengals would make the playoffs today, thanks to a better AFC record than the Titans.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Tennessee (5-4): : They made a big statement by beating the Patriots.

8. Miami (5-5): They look like they’re fading.

9. Baltimore (4-5): John Harbaugh may need a winning streak and a playoff berth to save his job. They currently own a tiebreaker over the Colts based on a better AFC record.

10. Indianapolis (4-5): The Colts look like they could go on a run over the second half of the season, but will it be enough to catch the Texans?

11. Cleveland (3-6-1): The Browns suddenly look like they’re trending upward.

12. Jacksonville (3-6): The Jaguars aren’t getting back to the playoffs, after getting so close to the Super Bowl last year.

13. Denver (3-6): Two straight losing seasons could cost Vance Joseph his job.

14. Buffalo (3-7): Quarterback No. 4, Matt Barkley, may not be the long-term answer. But he looked pretty good on Sunday.

15. N.Y. Jets (3-7): This team looks like it has to tear everything down this offseason.

16. Oakland (1-8): Jon Gruden has his team deep in the AFC basement.