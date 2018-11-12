Another Raiders veteran wants out

Getty Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis can realize his team is a disaster, and take the blame. He also makes most of the money.

But for the players left behind to endure the mess that is the Raiders, it’s clearly starting to wear them out.

The scene after yesterday’s loss to the Chargers was telling, as the 1-8 team has become self-aware that all the talk about the mystique of the Raiders is just that.

According to Matt Schneidman of the San Jose Mercury News, the attitude was summed up by one veteran player, who said to another on his way out of the locker room: “I gotta get the (expletive) outta here.”

The name of the player almost isn’t important to the narrative, as the dysfunction is clear.

Quarterback Derek Carr alluded to it in his postgame remarks, saying something happened that frustrated him, though he didn’t specify.

“Deep down, I’m good. I promise. It just kind of bugged me,” Carr said. “Nothing to do with me and I’m not going to tell you.”

Already this season, veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie retired. They traded Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. Veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin was released, and when he landed in Atlanta, he yelled “I’m free” upon taking the practice field.

Most of the current Raiders players won’t be around in that hypothetical time when the team is good again — if it ever happens — and they have come to realize it. Which might make it harder for coach Jon Gruden to reach that goal.