Belichick says a little bit more about Sunday’s loss (but nothing about Dion Lewis)

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2018, 4:26 PM EST
Getty Images

On Sunday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say about the 34-10 loss to the Titans. On Monday, Belichick had a little more to say.

Strangely, he had nothing to say about the comments from former Patriots running back Dion Lewis, who had the line of the day — and who also said that physicality will cause the Patriots to fold. (Based on the transcript circulated by the team, Belichick even more strangely wasn’t asked.)

As to how the blowout in Nashville happened, it boiled down to the Titans getting a lead (and thus being able to rush the passer) and the Patriots falling behind (and thus not being able to rush the passer).

“Quite obviously, the game situation has a lot to do with that,” Belichick said regarding the inability to place consistent pressure on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. “When you’re behind and you’re throwing a lot, like we were yesterday, they were going to get more rush opportunities and get more pressure. When they’re ahead, they can play an offense that is more balanced or maybe even a little more favorable to the run and there were less opportunities, and certainly less predictable opportunities, because of the scoring situation and vice versa. When you’re playing from behind, you don’t have a lot of opportunities to rush the passer. You know, we sacked Mariota on a third down play at the end of the third quarter, somewhere in there, but we didn’t create enough of those situations and didn’t do well enough in what we did. That’s a big part of it is opportunities, and we’ve got to do better with the opportunities we have, obviously, however many there are.”

The pressure on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady resulted in Brady completing 21 of 41 passes for 254 yards, with a passer rating of 70.6. The lack of pressure on Mariota allowed him to complete 16 of 24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, which translates to a passer rating of 125.0.

It was Brady’s worst statistical performance since last December, when his passer rating dipped to 59.5 in a 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Yes, it would be unwise to write the Patriots off after Sunday’s loss. But the defeat puts a major crimp in their effort to continue a string of first-round byes that dates back to 2010 and AFC title game appearances that dates back to 2011. The Chiefs now have a two-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the conference, the Chargers (if they can jump the Chiefs) are also in position for the top seed, and the Steelers are suddenly in play for the No. 2 seed.

We’ve nevertheless seen this movie before. Repeatedly. The Patriots tend to find a way off the mat quickly, on those rare occasions when a lucky punch puts them on the canvas.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Belichick says a little bit more about Sunday’s loss (but nothing about Dion Lewis)

  1. One team going through the motions to get to the playoffs, the other team young and full of ambition. Lewis better hope that they don’t see the Patriots in the playoffs. They won’t beat the Patriots twice in a season. Great game yesterday, however. The Titans took that one no doubt, but I wouldn’t place a bet on them in a rematch.

  3. logicalvoicesays says:
    November 12, 2018 at 4:33 pm
    5 asterisks.

    ———-

    As a fan of a team in their division I have as much to be upset about the Patriots as anyone. But comments like this just come across as jealous and idiotic. Just like the Titans did yesterday, or the Giants did in two SBs, the way to beat the Patriots is to be more physical and outplay them. Sadly my team seems to only be capable of that when it really doesn’t matter anymore. What is your team’s excuse?

  4. The Pats made Dion Lewis. He should be thanking them for his contract not running his mouth at them.

    A middle of the season win is the kind of high point that he can expect in Tennessee though. Hope he enjoys it. They probably won’t make the playoffs, but if they somehow do and somehow get to the second round where New England will inevitably be- the titans won’t be able to cash the checks they are writing with their mouths right now.

  6. The Titans won one game, and all of a sudden they are the best and most physical team in the NFL? Stay classy Titans, you haven’t won anything yet.

  7. It just seemed like poor gameplanning on the Pats’ end. Brady was way off most of the day, and line (Marcus Cannon in particular) played shell shocked against the blitz.It almost seemed like the Patriots made a few too many assumptions about the Titans, but if the Titans manage to work their way into the playoffs and see New England again (at home, no less), I would find it extremely doubtful that they are overlooked again. Belichick planning in the playoffs is one handful already, but against a team that beat him in the regular season? Another thing entirely.

  8. Belichick won’t comment on physicality and it’s impact on games he was involved in until after he retires. He knows Brady wouldn’t be able to get up from the things his Giants defense (led by LT) did to Joe Montana back in the day. I remember Montana continued playing in the ’91 NFC Championship game vs the Giants with a broken right throwing hand, cracked ribs and a concussion. It wasn’t until a Leonard Marshall hit which broke Montana’s already injured back (he couldn’t practice that week) and gave him a second concussion that Montana finally left that game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!