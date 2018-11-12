Bill O’Brien explains decision not to add Adrian Peterson

Getty Images

As the Texans prepare to face Washington and its off-the-couch-in-late-August star tailback, Texans coach Bill O’Brien knows he’ll be facing a guy who may be feeling salty about not getting a chance to play in Houston. So O’Brien is doing his best to give Adrian Peterson no extra motivation, beyond that which he already has.

“Great guy,” O’Brien told reporters on Monday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We evaluate anybody. If that answers ‘Did he have a chance to play here?,’ we look at everybody. It comes down to timing and fit. Maybe the timing wasn’t right. He’s a fantastic player.”

Yes he is. Peterson, a Texas native, has started every game this season, despite arriving late. He has 672 rushing yards in nine games, which puts him on pace for 1,195 rushing yards this season.

More importantly, Washington and Houston have matching 6-3 records, making Sunday’s game between division leaders a potentially great one.