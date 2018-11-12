Bills cut Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

Nathan Peterman kept his job far longer than anyone expected. He kept it longer than he should have, too.

But the end has come for Peterman in Buffalo.

The Bills announced they waived Peterman on Monday.

The sign that the end was near came when Matt Barkley, who signed Oct. 31, was named the starter for Sunday’s game and led the Bills to a 41-10 win over the Jets.

Peterman opened the season as the Bills’ starter but went only 5-of-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions in the loss to the Ravens. He threw 13 interceptions on 133 career regular-season and postseason pass attempts.

He has thrown three career touchdowns and three pick-sixes.

Peterman finished 1-3 as the team’s starter in two seasons after the Bills made him a fifth-round pick in 2017.