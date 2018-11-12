Brandon Linder to go on IR after knee surgery

Getty Images

The Jaguars were hoping center Brandon Linder wouldn’t miss many games, but they found out otherwise Monday.

Coach Doug Marrone told reporters the Jaguars are placing Linder on injured reserve. The offensive lineman needs surgery on his injured right knee.

Linder played 39 of 75 offensive snaps before leaving Sunday. Tyler Shatley replaced him.

It’s another hit to the Jaguars’ offensive line as left tackle Cam Robinson already is on injured reserve. Robinson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a September game against the Patriots.

Linder, a third-round pick, had developed into one of the league’s top centers. The Jaguars rewarded him with a six-year, $54 million contract extension in 2017.