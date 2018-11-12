Broncos place Matt Paradis on IR, sign Gino Gradkowski

Getty Images

The Broncos announced they signed center Gino Gradkowski to take Matt Paradis‘ roster spot. They placed Paradis on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Paradis fractured his right fibula against Houston.

He is the team’s second starting offensive lineman to end the season on IR. Left guard Ron Leary tore his Achilles against the Rams on Oct. 14.

Gradkowski is a seventh-year player who has appeared in 53 career games with 20 starts. He has played for Baltimore (2012-14), Atlanta (2015) and Carolina (2016).

He most recently completed in training camps with the Jets (2018) and Panthers (2017).

He spent the 2015 offseason and training camp with Denver after being acquired in a trade with the Ravens, who made him a fourth-round pick in 2012.