Buccaneers sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick

After Sunday’s 16-3 loss to Washington, Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said the team would discuss “all personnel issues” when asked about who would start at quarterback against the Giants in Week 11.

On Monday, Koetter announced there would be no change. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for the third week in a row and the seventh time this season.

Fitzpatrick was 29-of-41 for 406 yards against Washington, but he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble to help bury the team’s chances of winning for the fourth time this year. Fitzpatrick also threw two interceptions in Tampa’s Week Nine loss to the Panthers.

Jameis Winston returned to the team after a three-game suspension to open the season and moved into the starting lineup in Week Six. He was benched in favor of Fitzpatrick in Week Eight and has not played since that point.