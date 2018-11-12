Bucs sign Cairo Santos

Getty Images

The Bucs signed kicker Cairo Santos to replace Chandler Catanzaro, the team announced.

Santos, who worked out for the team on Oct. 26, becomes the Bucs’ 10th kicker since 2009, the most of any team in the league in that span.

Tampa Bay cut Catanzaro after he missed two more field goals in Sunday’s loss to Washington. He made one from 33 yards — the Bucs’ only points — and missed from 30 and 48.

Santos spent two games with the Rams this season, making 5 of 6 field goals and 5 of 6 extra points.

In his career, Santos has made 132 of 138 extra points and 95 of 113 field goals.