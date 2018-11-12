Concerns about grass at Azteca Stadium, site of Rams-Chiefs

Getty Images

The Rams at times look like a new generation of the Greatest Show on Turf. The Chiefs may be even better on offense.

The problem might be the turf itself when it’s time for the two NFL track teams to race each other next Monday night in Mexico City.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, there is “significant worry” about the condition of the playing surface at Azteca Stadium.

The field is a combination of grass and synthetic, and between the games and concerts there and recent rainy condition, the field appears to be in rough shape.

The league is sending officials there today and tomorrow to get a handle on the situation, and see if anything needs to be done beforehand.

As much as the NFL wants to expand its international footprint, such logistical issues with stadiums they don’t control are legitimate concerns. The new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London (where the Raiders and Seahawks were going to play this year before construction delays) was built with the NFL in mind, with separate grass and synthetic fields for soccer and NFL games. There’s no such dedicated system in Mexico City, which is why the league is sending in the shock troops to make sure two of its best teams have an acceptable playing surface.