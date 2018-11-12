Cooper Kupp tore his ACL

Getty Images

There was no official diagnosis on Sunday night, but it wasn’t hard to imagine what the news would be about Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp‘s knee injury.

Head coach Sean McVay said he didn’t “think it’s very good” when asked about Kupp, who left the game in the fourth quarter after a non-contact injury to his left knee. That suggested a torn ACL and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports on Monday morning that Kupp will miss the rest of the year due to that injury.

Kupp had 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Kupp missed two games with an injury to the same knee earlier this season and Josh Reynolds saw a spike in playing time alongside Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods in those contests. KhaDarel Hodge, JoJo Natson and Nick Williams are also on hand at receiver for the Rams.