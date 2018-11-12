Cryptic tweet from Jalen Ramsey hints at, well, something

Getty Images

The Jaguars started 2-0. They’ve now lost six of their last seven, punctuated by Sunday’s loss to a Colts team that started the year 1-5.

The Jaguars now occupy last place in the AFC South, all by themselves. And it may not be a place where cornerback Jalen Ramsey wants to be.

“When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me,” Ramsey tweeted on Monday morning. “I ain’t even trippin lol.”

It’s not clear what Ramsey means, but many will regard the message as a sign that the third-year cornerback won’t be finishing his career with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars hold Ramsey’s rights through 2020. After that, the Jaguars can apply the franchise tag to Ramsey in 2021 and 2022 before facing the quarterback-tender conundrum that the Steelers will face with Le'Veon Bell. Which, given what we’ve all recently learned regarding the franchise tender as applied to Le’Veon Bell, Ramsey could skip both 2021 and 2022 and force his way to free agency in 2023.

During a recent visit to PFT Live, Ramsey seemed to be fine with the Jaguars. Of course, that was before the Jaguars lost to the once 1-5 Colts.