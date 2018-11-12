Dak Prescott: We have to use this as momentum

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was in a mood to look to the future rather than the past after Sunday night’s win in Philadelphia.

Prescott was sharp passing the ball and running back Ezekiel Elliott went for 151 yards, which led to a question for Prescott if it felt like a return to the way things were in 2016. Prescott said he doesn’t “go back and look and try to compare now to then” in response to that query and later said that the key for the team is to use the win as a building block for the rest of the year.

“We just have to use this as momentum and continue to grow,” Prescott said in his postgame press conference. “This is a winning team and it’s great when you go on the road and win. It’s the first time doing that this year so it’s important to us just to feel that and feel that energy in the locker room and to make sure we don’t forget that. That’s what we’re trying to do every time that we go on the road or every game.”

As Prescott mentioned, Sunday night was the first road win of the year for the Cowboys. They’ll get a chance for a second in Atlanta next weekend and that game will also offer Dallas a chance for its first winning streak of the 2018 season.

Accomplishing that would move them to 5-5 with a chance to gain ground on Washington at home on Thanksgiving and that would make for a very different picture for the Cowboys than the one they painted in the first eight games of the season.