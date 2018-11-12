Dak Prescott: We have to use this as momentum

Posted by Josh Alper on November 12, 2018, 8:11 AM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was in a mood to look to the future rather than the past after Sunday night’s win in Philadelphia.

Prescott was sharp passing the ball and running back Ezekiel Elliott went for 151 yards, which led to a question for Prescott if it felt like a return to the way things were in 2016. Prescott said he doesn’t “go back and look and try to compare now to then” in response to that query and later said that the key for the team is to use the win as a building block for the rest of the year.

“We just have to use this as momentum and continue to grow,” Prescott said in his postgame press conference. “This is a winning team and it’s great when you go on the road and win. It’s the first time doing that this year so it’s important to us just to feel that and feel that energy in the locker room and to make sure we don’t forget that. That’s what we’re trying to do every time that we go on the road or every game.”

As Prescott mentioned, Sunday night was the first road win of the year for the Cowboys. They’ll get a chance for a second in Atlanta next weekend and that game will also offer Dallas a chance for its first winning streak of the 2018 season.

Accomplishing that would move them to 5-5 with a chance to gain ground on Washington at home on Thanksgiving and that would make for a very different picture for the Cowboys than the one they painted in the first eight games of the season.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Dak Prescott: We have to use this as momentum

  1. No, you have to hit your targets. You missed again, way too many throws down the field. Once again, defense and Zeke bails you out

    As a cowboy fan, Dak is a super good guy, but that doesn’t win you a Superbowl. Even eli and Big Ben could hit those wide open targets down the field. Dak can’t hit the broad side of a barn.

    Look at Beasley’s face when Dak sails it over his head on a 10 yard pass. Says it all

  3. 26 of 36 =72% competitions with no INTs. I’m not a Dak fan either but c’mon, what game were you watching? Dak’s biggest problem, to me, is he doesn’t make quick decisions and holds the ball too long.

  4. Great call at the end of the game to have Wentz throw a pass to the 10 yard line so time could run out.

    A lot of us dumb fans might have thought a better idea was to throw it into the endzone and give your guys a chance – any chance – to tie or win, but the genius Doug Pederson outsmarted us again.

  5. @ Jordan

    Dak did the same thing to Cooper, and the look on his face was priceless 😦 Dak stares down his receiver all the time. I was amazed he was not intercepted more. AND, why does it take an entire week of bashing, for Garrett and Linehan to actually come up with a good game plan?? The offense is like Jekyll & Hyde. One Never knows which one is going to show up, on any given Sunday!

  6. Jordan says: “No, you have to hit your targets. You missed again, way too many throws down the field. Once again, defense and Zeke bails you out”
    =================================

    Did you trolls even watch the game last night? Dak was an efficient 26-for-36 and only two deep passes went incomplete.

    As for Beasley, Dak hit him on 4 of 5 targets. Somehow in your little mind that’s supposed to be fustrating?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!