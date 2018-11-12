Dirk Koetter on QBs: We’ll talk about all personnel issues

Posted by Josh Alper on November 12, 2018, 6:57 AM EST
Getty Images

After the Buccaneers turned 501 yards of offense into three points in Sunday’s loss to Washington, head coach Dirk Koetter revealed that he took offensive playcalling duties back from offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the first time this season.

He also faced questions about whether he’d be turning back the clock on another offensive decision. That would be the choice of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was 29-of-41 for 406 yards and three turnovers, as starting quarterback over Jameis Winston and Koetter said it would be up for discussion.

“We’ll talk about all personnel issues,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

When the Bucs turned back to Fitzpatrick a couple of weeks ago, it felt like the beginning of the end for Winston in Tampa. Six losses in the last seven games have put Koetter firmly on the hot seat, however, and the attempt to pull out of that tail spin may lead to another chance for the 2015 first overall pick in what’s quickly becoming a lost season in Tampa.

2 responses to “Dirk Koetter on QBs: We’ll talk about all personnel issues

  1. I really think if Jameis can get a change of scenery, it could salvage his career. Koetter and Licht realize they will both be shown the door by the end of the season. Neither has a vested interest anymore if Winston, or possibly Ryan Griffin is the answer at QB.
    I can’t help but wonder if much of the team has mentally checked out already? And what is the situation on the lease at RayJay if attendance falls below a certain threshold? Let’s not forget the Glazers own a very profitable soccer team in the U.K.

  2. Six losses in the last seven games have put Koetter firmly on the hot seat, however, and the attempt to pull out of that tail spin may lead to another chance for the 2015 first overall pick in what’s quickly becoming a lost season in Tampa…wow, for Buc fans, talk about being between a rock and a hard place…

