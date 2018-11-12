Dolphins running back Frank Gore sets a longevity/yardage record

Getty Images

Not much has gone right for the Dolphins this year, from injuries to inconsistent play by the guys who remain

But one thing they’re learning they can count on is running back Frank Gore, who hit another milestone in yesterday’s loss to the Packers.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Gore set an NFL record by hitting the 500-yard plateau for the 14th straight season.

He had been tied with two guys named Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton at 13 years.

While 500 yards might not be the highest bar to clear, the fact he’s been able to do it so many teams speaks to the perseverance and preparation of the 35-year-old Gore (as well as the good fortune to not suffer a major injury).

Earlier this year, Gore passed Curtis Martin to move into fourth place on the league’s all-time rushing list.