Doug Pederson and the Eagles now search for answers

The table seemed to be set for the Eagles, who pulled to 4-4 at the bye, to win enough games in the second half to capture the NFC East championship. Especially with five divisional games on the docket, including two against the Cowboys and two against Washington.

And then the games began, and the Eagles stunk it up at home against a Dallas team that was on the verge of imploding. After the defeat, Eagles coach Doug Pederson shared with reporters his message to the team.

“Starting with myself, all of us, just look at ourselves in the mirror,” Pederson said. “Are we doing enough? Are we giving enough? Each week, it’s a strain. You have to strain yourself to make plays. That’s just the way this game is. We didn’t do enough of that today, and that’s the disappointing thing. Just gave up too many plays defensively, and then offense didn’t execute enough. So that’s the disappointing thing. But each person, each coach, each player in that locker room, have to really look at yourself and decide every day you come to work that you’re going to give your best and do everything you can to get better and help this team win.”

The loss shows how a team that allows itself to become a little complacent, when facing a team that is feeling more than a little desperate, can lead to an outcome few saw coming. And that’s the problem with trying to figure out what’s going to happen on any/every given Sunday in the NFL. It’s impossible to know whether the team that is supposed to lose will muster the will and determination necessary to outscore the supposedly better team, which may not have done everything it needed to do to win, because it believed it could win without doing all that was needed.

So now the Eagles have to pack up and go to New Orleans, where a sky-high Saints team won’t be feeling complacent, at all. Running back Mark Ingram told PFT on Sunday that the Saints still regard the Eagles as the defending Super Bowl champion, regardless of their record.

And their record one week from today could be 4-6, twice the number of losses they had for all of last year. Which could indeed mean that the Eagles are only one loss away from being done.