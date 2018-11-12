Doug Pederson didn’t want Golden Tate in an uncomfortable situation

Posted by Josh Alper on November 12, 2018, 4:37 PM EST
Wide receiver Golden Tate played his first game for the Eagles on Sunday night, but he didn’t spend much time on the field.

Tate played 18 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in the 27-20 loss to the Cowboys, which probably isn’t quite what most people had in mind after the Eagles sent a third-round pick to Detroit for Tate. At a Monday press conference, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that wasn’t exactly how the team planned things out either.

“We had a nice, little plan for him going into this game,” Pederson said. “And it was all huddle calls. And, in fairness to Golden, the third series of the game I went straight up-tempo to try to generate some spark. It’s all code words and different things, and moving guys around a little bit. So in fairness, I didn’t want to put him in a situation where he felt uncomfortable. Going forward, as we go, that will increase for him. You’ll see him in there a little bit more.”

Tate caught two passes and received a lateral from tight end Zach Ertz after Ertz caught a pass from Carson Wentz in the third quarter of the game. He also returned two punts.

11 responses to “Doug Pederson didn’t want Golden Tate in an uncomfortable situation

  2. He’s mediocre. Won’t be in Philly long-term. His signing was a knee-jerk reaction to the Cowboys signing Amari Cooper. Now that Amari’s presence has created balance in the offense, the offense is coming alive, and the defending Super Bowl Champions were merely collateral damage on this freight train that’s headed directly for the playoffs, taking no prisoners.

  3. reich was there in 2016 and the team was garbage so no they don’t miss reich and if it was reich than colts would not have lost to the eagles in week 3 but good job embarrassing yourself doug called all the plays last year reich did zero

  5. It’s actually very smart of Peterson to hold off on using him. The Saints have a great new weapon to plan with, and they’re all but in the playoffs already. So fully incorporating Tate in their offense likely won’t happen till they really need to. Obviously he’ll be involved more than yesterday going forward, but i suspect their full arsenal won’t be shown until the playoffs in order to minimize what their opponents can anticipate and prepare against.

  7. It looks like the Eagles are finding out just how hard it is to make it to the SB in consecutive years. Heck, they don’t even look like they will make it to the postseason. There are only a few teams that consistently make it to the postseason year after year. And mine is not one of them.

  8. Wow the NFC east sucks. Whoever wins this division goes after the first week. Giants are god awful, Philly and Dallas both stink and Wash may stink a tiny bit less. The whole east is just thrash.

  11. Honestly Philly just needs a good RB. When the run game poses no threat the D linemen can just tee off on the QB. Blount and Ajayi were the driving force last season.

