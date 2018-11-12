Doug Pederson didn’t want Golden Tate in an uncomfortable situation

Getty Images

Wide receiver Golden Tate played his first game for the Eagles on Sunday night, but he didn’t spend much time on the field.

Tate played 18 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in the 27-20 loss to the Cowboys, which probably isn’t quite what most people had in mind after the Eagles sent a third-round pick to Detroit for Tate. At a Monday press conference, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that wasn’t exactly how the team planned things out either.

“We had a nice, little plan for him going into this game,” Pederson said. “And it was all huddle calls. And, in fairness to Golden, the third series of the game I went straight up-tempo to try to generate some spark. It’s all code words and different things, and moving guys around a little bit. So in fairness, I didn’t want to put him in a situation where he felt uncomfortable. Going forward, as we go, that will increase for him. You’ll see him in there a little bit more.”

Tate caught two passes and received a lateral from tight end Zach Ertz after Ertz caught a pass from Carson Wentz in the third quarter of the game. He also returned two punts.