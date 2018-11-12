Eddie Vanderdoes to finish season on IR

Getty Images

The Raiders will not activate defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes from the physically unable to perform list today, coach Jon Gruden told reporters.

That means Vanderdoes will finish the season on injured reserve.

Vanderdoes practiced three weeks but his injured knee still has not fully healed. He tore his ACL in the fourth quarter of the season finale in 2017.

“It’s not 100 percent,” Gruden said Monday of Vanderdoes’ knee, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “. . .I think it’s the wise thing to do.”

Vanderdoes, a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2017, played all 16 games last season, making 18 tackles.