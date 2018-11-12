Giants to start Jamon Brown tonight against 49ers

Getty Images

The Giants claimed guard Jamon Brown off waivers less than two weeks ago.

It didn’t take him long to earn a starting job.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Brown will start at right guard tonight against the 49ers. He’d replace John Greco there.

The Giants haven’t had anything resembling stability or success up front, as this will be their fourth combination of starting linemen in nine games.

Brown started all 16 games for the Rams last season, and has 30 total starts. It’s not hard to upgrade the Giants line, after a massive overhaul this offseason has led to disappointing results.