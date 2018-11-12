Halle Berry caught the Rams using her name as an audible

Getty Images

We’ve heard quarterbacks say all sorts of things when calling audibles during games over the years and Rams quarterback Jared Goff added actress Halle Berry’s name to the list during Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Goff could be heard saying “Halle Berry” at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the 36-31 win. The call didn’t tip the Seahawks off to what the Rams would do as they were able to complete an eight-yard pass to tight end Tyler Higbee, but it did catch the attention of Berry herself.

Goff was excited to hear about Berry’s response after the game and said it crossed his mind that it was quiet enough at the Coliseum that the call would be heard on television. Head coach Sean McVay called the play and explained the genesis of its name after the game.

“She’s a very attractive woman that players know,” McVay said, via ESPN.com. “And it’s related to the play.”

We’ll find out this week if Berry travels with the Rams to Mexico City for their game with the Rams or if another of the team’s Hollywood neighbors gets into the playbook instead.